The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Is Bad News for PlayStation Fans

When The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced three years ago at E3, many assumed it was coming to PlayStation consoles, primarily the PS5. This expectation changed in 2020 though when Microsoft — the owners of Xbox — announced they had acquired Bethesda and its IP in a multi-billion dollar deal. Since then, Xbox and Bethesda have tiptoed around whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox console exclusive. The expectation is it will be, meaning it won’t come to PS5. Yet, because Xbox and Bethesda haven’t provided a definitive statement regarding the matter, some wishful PlayStation fans continue to cling onto hope the game will be a multi-platform series like Minecraft has been. That said, this has always been unlikely, and according to a new report, it may be time for PlayStations fans to let go of this minute possibility.

According to this report, The Elder Scrolls 6 will follow in the footsteps of Starfield and be an Xbox console exclusive. The report comes the way of industry insider and leaker Jeff Grubb, who doesn’t say much but notes the plan right now is that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox console exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Grubb is widely held as a reputable and reliable insider. However, it’s worth noting his Bethesda information has been wrong in the past. Most notably, he had incorrect information about Starfield and its release date. This doesn’t discount this new information, but it’s worth taking into consideration.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have responded to the report in any capacity, and we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release, Grubb doesn’t say. Back in 2020, Bethesda confirmed the game was “years away,” and at the moment, this is the most recent update.

For more coverage on The Elder Scrolls 6 — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and reports, and all of the latest speculation — click here.