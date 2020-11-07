The Elder Scrolls 6 Confirms Controversial Feature

✖

Bethesda has confirmed The Elder Scrolls 6's release date is a long way away, and as a result, it's not saying much about the game. In fact, we don't even know what platforms it's in development for other than PC. It's safe to assume the game is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but PS5, PS4, and Xbox One releases all have question marks. That said, while Bethesda is withholding salient details, it did recently take an opportunity to talk about the game, and in the process, revealed some interesting details about the next-gen title.

While speaking about the massive overhaul that's been made to the game's engine, Bethesda's Todd Howard made a note about procedural generation, or more specifically how these engine changes will facilitate procedural generation. Howard didn't go into detail about how procedural generation will be utilized and implemented, but it's two words that caught the attention of many fans.

In the industry, procedural generation has a bit of a divisive reputation. While it's become an essential bit of technology for certain genres, it's often criticized by those who prefer a more custom, hand-made experience.

Of course, the fear with procedural generation when it comes to The Elder Scrolls VI is that it will encroach on the design of the open-world and missions. A part of what defines The Elder Scrolls is its meticulously crafted and realized open-world and its missions designed from scratch.

Now, just because there will be some type of procedural generation doesn't mean any of this will go away, but because Bethesda didn't clarify how this technology will be used, some players are a bit worried.

At the moment of publishing, neither Todd Howard nor Bethesda have clarified how The Elder Scrolls VI will make use of procedural generation or what it means for the final product. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

H/T, Games Industry.