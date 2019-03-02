‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ Closed Beta Announced

With mobile games on the rise, Bethesda is likely hoping to get The Elder Scrolls: Blades up and running in the relatively near future. That said, while the title has already been delayed, the devs have officially announced a closed beta.

Taking to Twitter, Bethesda revealed that a closed beta for The Elder Scrolls: Blades will be available before Early Access arrives, which is set for this spring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re running a closed beta for The Elder Scrolls: Blades prior to Early Access. Find out what this means, plus the answers to various #Blades questions, here: //t.co/onalmoSTUt pic.twitter.com/7b0jcGDy1H — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) March 1, 2019

They made sure to note that the closed beta is not considered Early Access and that it will be its own separate thing. The closed testing phase will be under NDA, which means those chosen will not be able to share any screenshots, gameplay, or even discuss what they are playing.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades closed beta will be exclusively available on iOS, while the Early Access will be open to both Android and iOS. In addition to this, both the closed beta and Early Access will contain the full game.

While we already know that Early Access is scheduled to take place during the spring, Bethesda provided no time frame for when we can expect the closed beta. Unfortunately, that is about the extent of the details that the devs shared.

For more details on the closed beta and Early Access periods, those can be on The Elder Scrolls: Blades website. For a bit more on the game itself:

QUEST to become your city’s champion through all-new single-player storylines.

CREATE and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

CONQUER your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.

CREATE any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor and abilities.

EXPLORE the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

What do you think about all of this? Are you skeptical about a mobile game in The Elder Scrolls franchise? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!