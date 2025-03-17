The Elder Scrolls Game on Sale for Just $1.99

The Elder Scrolls fans can score one of the newer releases in the long-running Bethesda RPG series for just $1.99 alongside a host of other great deals. The deals specifically include The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battespire.

The cheapest of the deals is surprisingly for The Elder Scrolls Online, which is on sale for just $1.99. The next cheapest deals are for the way old games: The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battespire, both of which have been discounted to $2.39.

After this are the deals for the aforementioned Game of the Year Editions. Despite being newer, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition is actually the cheaper of the two currently, priced at $3.74. Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition is on sale for $5.99. Perhaps the meatier discount for the newer game has something to do with the rumors that it is being remade and rereleased this year.

Then there is the deal for the most popular Elder Scrolls game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, which is on sale for $9.99 right now. Meanwhile, the VR version of the game is also on sale, but for $14.99. This is the most expensive of the deals, but the VR version of the game rarely sees the same deeper discounts as the base game, presumably because it has a high attachment rate as a VR game.

All of these deals come the way of Steam, which means console users are not going to be to enjoy any of these massive savings. And all are only available for a limited time. More specifically, each Elder Scrolls deal above is only live until March 20.

