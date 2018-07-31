Stunning ‘The Elder Scrolls’ Cosplay Brings the Notorious High Elf to Life

Earlier this week we shared a stunning Serana from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim cosplay from none other than April Gloria and honestly? We couldn’t get enough of her amazing creations! Because of that, we wanted to share one more cosplay she did from the infamous franchise, this time of her High Elf from The Elder Scrolls Online.

The cosplayer in question is April Gloria. You may have seen her before, Buzzfeed absolutely loves calling her the “Goth Taylor Swift” for some reason, though she does bear an uncanny resemblance to the singer out of cosplay. Still, her rendition of the High Elf is absolutely stunning and she absolutely nailed the look from the leather styling of her boots, to the styling of her wig. There’s nothing about this that isn’t absolute perfection. She even nailed the regal experience that the High Elf often exhibited in the trailers for the MMORPG.

This isn’t the only Elder Scrolls cosplay she’s done either. She’s also portrayed Serana from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as well as Astrid and Aela the Huntress from the same game as well. To say this cosplayer is talented is a massive understatement. No matter the fandom she chooses to represent, she absolutely nails the look with her own personal flair as well.

I have to say too that I met her once at a convention in passing and she was absolutely the sweetest person ever. If you love cosplay and are interested in learning more about the craft itself, I’d highly recommend checking her out on Facebook right here! You won’t regret it, she’s incredibly active with her fans and is known for her progression shots as well. The perfect mentor to have for those looking to get into cosplay.

If you haven’t had a chance to explore Tamriel online, here’s what you need to know about the outstanding MMORPG experience:

“Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG. Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits.”

