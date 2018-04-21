The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Looks Stunning on the Xbox One X

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind released back in 2002 and was instantly hailed for its stunning open-world RPG experience. Though the game itself was a treasure for RPG lovers that don’t mind a solid challenge, it definitely didn’t age well through the years. That being said, the title did get a few significant upgrades now that it is backwards compatible for this generation and received noticeable Xbox One X enhancements. So? How did it stack up against the test of time? Beautifully.

Popular channel Digital Foundry just debuted a new video detailing how the fan-favourite translated into this generation. Having played myself on the “most powerful console on the market” and previously have tanked countless hours on it for PC, I have to agree with the assessment at this time: this was a translation done right.

When Xbox One players discovered that Morrowind was one of the latest titles to make it onto the massively impressive backwards compatibility list, they were understandably stoked. When they found out it was also receiving upgrades for the X, the hype levels were something fierce. Because of the transition from outdated to new(ish), long-standing Elder Scrolls fans can once again revisit the events in Tamriel during this time in much more efficient and beautiful detail.

According to the folks over at Digital Foundry, though 360 games brought over do get a little bump, original Xbox games will see a much more powerful boost when coming over to the Xbox’s latest gen. This much was definitely evident during my own time playing through it, finding the usual lagging points and broken mechanics immensely smoothed over. Especially when looking at how Morrowind’s less-than-flattering claim to fame as its terrible performance and frustratingly slow. Turns out, this boost completely changed all of that and it’s now one of the most speedy titles in the bunch barring ESO.

The Digital Foundry crew gave a complete breakdown in the video above, breaking it down by individual framerates. As a huge Morrowind lover, I can say it is definitely worth the watch – especially if you’re a techie like me and love to see the evolutionary changes seen in technology over the years!