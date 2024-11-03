Forgotten Elder Scrolls Game About to Disappear Completely

An Elder Scrolls game that most fans likely forgot even existed is about to vanish entirely. While the mainline Elder Scrolls games like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are far and away the most popular entries in the series, Bethesda has still created a fair number of spin-offs in the past. The most recent of these, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, just launched earlier in 2024 and was preceded by the likes of The Elder Scrolls: Blades and The Elder Scrolls Online. Now, Bethesda is set to shut down a game that belongs to this group of spin-offs in just a few short months.

If you haven’t already figured out which Elder Scrolls game is going away, it’s that of The Elder Scrolls: Legends. Released in 2017, Legends was a card game spin-off in the Elder Scrolls series that came about in the wake of Hearthstone becoming a monumental success. For the most part, The Elder Scrolls: Legends was well-received by those who played it. Unfortunately, it didn’t garner a large enough player base, which led to Bethesda ending ongoing support for the title in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite having not received a new update in five years, The Elder Scrolls: Legends has continued to be accessible for those who wanted to check it out. Now, rather that continue to keep the game active in this state, Bethesda is choosing to shut down the servers for Legends at the end of January 2025. This move has been made in tandem with removing Legends from Steam, which means that those who don’t already have it in their library will no longer be able to obtain it.

“The Elder Scrolls: Legends servers will permanently shut down on January 30, 2025,” Bethesda informed players in a recent in-game message. “From now until January 30, 2025, all items in the store and entry into in-game events will be available for one gold each, so you can enjoy all the content Legends has to offer. On that date, servers will be shut down and the game will be inaccessible. Thank you for playing and we hope you have enjoyed your time in Legends.”

While it’s sad to see The Elder Scrolls: Legends shutting down, it’s hard to blame Bethesda for making this move. With no future updates planned and essentially no players left, Legends is simply draining money from Bethesda’s pockets to keep its servers online. Still, if you’re left upset by this decision to end Legends, at least you have a few more months to play the game before it’s put to rest.

[H/T PC Gamer]