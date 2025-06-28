The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Quest Has a Surprise for Fans of the Original Game

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a couple months, giving Elder Scrolls fans a substantial amount of time with the Bethesda RPG. For some this is their first time playing the classic RPG. For others it is the first time playing since the original game was released in 2006 on Xbox 360 and PC. And for some, this new release has provided one of many playthroughs of the RPG. That said, as you would expect, there are some surprises for fans of the original game in the new remaster, some of which players are still discovering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, one of the top posts on Oblivion Reddit page right now, is a post about the A Brush With Death quest in the remaster. For those unfamiliar with this quest, it is located in Cheydinhal. In it, you help a distraught woman help find her husband, a famous painter, who has gone missing. In order to trigger the quest, you need to listen to rumors in the city about the missing painter, before eventually meeting the wife, Tivela, in their house.

The set up for the quest is the same as the original version in the original game, but in the remaster there is a new filter that gives the Painted World, which players eventually find themselves in, an appropriate painted look. Meanwhile, it is the only part of the game where the aforementioned duo left in the original troll design.

“It’s heart-warming to see. I really like that they’ve reused the original troll model for the Painted Trolls,” reads the post in question. “There’s also a filter applied to make the Painted World look more like a painting.”

The comments of the post reveal a variety of players had no idea this quest was changed in the remaster, while others point out it is more accurate to the story of the quest now because during the quest it is revealed the painter was drawing things differently than normal. In the original version of the question, this is not realized, but in the remastered version it is.

“Haven’t made it there in my playthrough yet, but this warms my heart,” reads one of the comments. Another adds: “I literally just finished this quest. It’s good to see other people enjoying the remaster as much as I am”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you catch this change and detail in the new Oblivion remaster? Meanwhile, for more coverage on the Bethesda RPG — including all of the latest Oblivion news, all of the latest Oblivion rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Oblivion deals — click here.