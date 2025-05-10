The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Fans Discover Major Change From the Original (And They Aren’t Happy About It)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered fans have discovered a bizarre change from the original game, and fans aren’t happy about it. The new Oblivion remaster from Bethesda and Xbox is currently the third best-selling game of 2025, behind only Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Pair this with positive reviews from both consumers and critics alike, and it’s safe to say The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has proven to be a substantial success, though not without fault.

When The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered leaked before its reveal, many assumed it was a remake, because the overhaul looks closer to a remake than a remaster. And it is an impressive overhaul, however, in the process of this overhaul developer Virtuous Studios, presumably under the guide of Bethesda leadership, made some odd and contentious changes.

For example, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered changes how boots affect your sneaking noise compared to the original. More specifically, weight now affects your noise at any level, which is different than in the original game. In the original Oblivion that released back in 2006 via the PC and Xbox 360, once you hit Journeyman (level 50) in Sneaking, the weight of your boots no longer impacted your ability to remain undetected.

At first, some thought this difference may be the result of an error, however, it clearly isn’t because the text that accompanies the milestone has been changed to match this tweak. In the original, when you hit level 50 in Sneaking, you got the following message: “The weight of your boots no longer affects your ability to remain undetected.” In the remaster, it the message reads as follows: “You now move more quietly, even when running and wearing heavy boots.”

As fans have found out, the flavor text hasn’t just been teased, but the actual mechanic. No matter what level you are in Sneaking, the weight of your boots matters, as a Reddit post calling out the change has thoroughly documented.

“No wonder my stealth has sucked since I put on the light rainment of valor. It has a weight of 13,” reads one of the top comments on the post. Another comment adds: “Damn I thought speaking was way harder in this one, no wonder.”

A third comment even further adds: “Looks like they tried to make it better, but actually broke it. So sad that there is no synergy between armor perks and sneak.”

Again, why this change has been made, we don’t know, but it appears most fans of The Elder Scrolls agree that it is a downgrade. Considering it was a deliberate balance change though, it is safe to assume it will not be reverted.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to being available for a standard $50 purchase, it is currently available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

