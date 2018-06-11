The Elder Scrolls: Legends Announces Relaunch With Console Release

The card game brings the best of all of The Elder Scrolls’ games to one title where players use cards that span across the world’s various races and creatures. This card game is only available on mobile devices and on the PC at the moment, but if you’re now looking forward to it on consoles thanks to its upcoming release, Bethesda’s new article about the impending relaunch provides more details on the game.

“Whether you’re an Elder Scrolls fan, a card game aficionado – or someone looking for an exciting way to shuffle through a few hours – the award-winning The Elder Scrolls: Legends has something for you. With a heaping helping of solo gameplay, regular content updates and an ever-changing landscape for fun and competitive battles, Legends is a free-to-play strategy card game that’s about to get even bigger, with a brand-new game client and upcoming console support coming soon!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what’s changing during the relaunch? Bethesda offered up more details – some of which can be seen in the trailer above – and also explained those within the relaunch article as well.

#TESLegends is relaunching with a brand new look and feel! Read on to see what’s coming in the relaunch: https://t.co/tkCHHLdgj8 #BE3 pic.twitter.com/XpugomH4fR — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 11, 2018

“Built entirely from the ground up, The Elder Scrolls: Legends’ new client will feature a revamped interface, menu and playmat that emphasizes the grandiose clashes of creatures and epic spellslinging that occurs in each match. The new client will also refresh the onboarding experience, making it faster and easier than ever for new players to dive into the strategic fun of Legends.

“We’re excited to bring the easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-put-down gameplay of Legends to these new systems, adding new ways to sling cards at your leisure – be it with a touchscreen on the go or with a controller on the big screen. But if you haven’t yet played Legends, there’s no need to wait for the console versions. Download and play today on mobile, tablet or PC, and any progress you make will be carried over to the console versions via your Bethesda.net account.”

A release date for the launch on consoles wasn’t announced, but Bethesda should have more info on the title as the relaunch draws nearer.