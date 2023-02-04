The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game

The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Amazon is rewarding Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming with The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition for free, no strings attached. Unfortunately, the code is limited to PC via GOG, but any modern computer can run the 2002 classic, so this shouldn't be a problem.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind was released back in 2002 via Bethesda and its internal studio, Bethesda Game Studios. Upon release, it garnered an 88 on Metacritic and come the end of 2002 was widely considered one of the best games of its year. This is the Game of the Year Edition though, not the standard edition, which means it comes with the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions.

"An epic, open-ended single-player RPG, Morrowind allows you to create and play any kind of character imaginable. You can choose to follow the main storyline and find the source of the evil blight that plagues the land, or set off on your own to explore strange locations and develop your character based on their actions throughout the game. Featuring stunning 3D graphics, open-ended gameplay, and an incredible level of detail and interactivity, Morrowind offers a gameplay experience like no other."

Of course, this deal is a limited-time offer that's only available for the month of February. That said, once redeemed the game is yours to keep. This is a free download, not a free trial.