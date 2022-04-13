The Elder Scrolls Online Releases New Roadmap

Bethesda’s official website has been updated with a new roadmap for The Elder Scrolls Online, giving players an idea of what to expect through the second quarter of 2022. So far, it’s looking like players should have quite a bit to look forward to, including the new High Isle chapter, as well as new updates to the base game. Additionally, Bethesda has teased that fall 2022 will see new dungeon DLC, while winter will see new story DLC, though no specific details have been revealed. The summer update, which releases June 6th, will include the following:

High Isle Chapter:

New Zone: High Isle

30 Hours of Unique Story Content



New Card Game System: Tales of Tribute

New 12-Player Trial: Dreadsail Reef

Two New Companions: Ember & Isobel

New World Events: Volcanic Vents

10 New Item Sets & 5 New Mythic Items

New Collectibles, Furnishings & Dyes

New Achievements & Titles



Update 34 Base Game:

Spanish Localization

Mundus Stones in Armory System

AMD FSR Implementation (PC only)

Updates to Quickslot Wheel

Choose Your Own Title Screen Music

New Houses, Furnishings, & Houseguests

Accessibility Improvements



Last week, Bethesda announced that all players could now access The Elder Scrolls Online‘s Morrowind DLC for free. In a blog post announcing the decision, the company revealed that this includes the upcoming High Isle prologue. Clearly, the company is looking to get players excited for the High Isle chapter, and from today’s roadmap update, it certainly looks like there’s going to be a lot to enjoy. The chapter is nearly two months away, but fans won’t have to wait much longer for more information. A preview event centered on the High Isle chapter is set to stream April 14th at 4 p.m. ET on Bethesda’s Twitch channel, which can be found right here.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 4,PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. Youcancheck out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy about the current roadmap for The Elder Scrolls Online? Are you looking forward to the High Isle?