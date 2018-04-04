The Elder Scrolls Online Celebrating Its Fourth Anniversary With In-Game Goodies

How about that? For once, the cake actually isn’t a lie.

The official Elder Scrolls Online page has just announced that it will be hosting a four year anniversary party this week, and it’s celebrating with its avid players in the best way possible – with cake! (And with other stuff, too.)

Bethesda will be kicking off the festivities starting tomorrow, April 4, at 10:00 AM EDT, and will run through Monday, April 16, at 10:00 AM EDT. During this time, you’ll be able to “visit the famous Chef Donolon in Vulkhel Guard, Daggerfall or Davon’s Watch and complete his Anniversary quest “Ache for Cake. You can get directions to Chef Donolon’s location by obtaining a Jubilee Cake Voucher free of charge from the in-game crown store.”

Now, by completing the quest, you’ll receive a three-tiered Anniversary Jubilee Cake on the house, which you’ll be able to find in your Mementos with your Collectibles UI.

By eating a slice of the cake, you’ll earn a two hour 100 percent XP buff that stacks onto your other active XP bonuses, so you can really get a boost going for yourself.

And that’s not all, as these other rewards have been announced:

“It’s ESO‘s anniversary, but during this event, everybody gets presents! Throughout the event, any daily or weekly quest you complete will earn you an Anniversary Gift Box (in addition to their regular rewards). These reward boxes contain crafting materials (ore, ingredients, runes, etc.) and a single rare crafting item (Nirncrux, style items, motif pages, etc.) Note: Gift Boxes cannot be earned by completing infinitely repeatable quests.

“Rarer rewards include hard-to-get motif pages previously only available in Vvardenfell, the Horns of the Reach dungeons, and the Clockwork City. Even rarer, you could receive a motif page for the brand-new Worm Cult style, a look that can only be found in the Anniversary Gift Boxes!”

And finally, the team put together some truly impressive numbers that have added up over the last four years, which you can see below:

Total number of monsters killed: 15,881,472,493

Total number of players killed: 1,346,033,201

Total number of Soul Gems used: 1,183,836,570

Total number of quests completed: 2,064,266,404

Total number of items crafted: 7,415,834,454

Total number of achievements earned: 1,145,234,018

And, finally, here’s some additional numbers that might surprise:

Most popular race: High Elf (14.98% of all characters)

Most popular Alliance: Ebonheart Pact (36.33% of all characters)

Most PvP Kills by Alliance: Ebonheart Pact (122,490,253 kills)

Highest unpaid bounty: 248,655,731 gold

Highest paid bounty: 362,324 gold

Congrats to the team on its fourth anniversary – and here’s to many more!

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.