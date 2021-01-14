The Elder Scrolls Online Delays Gates of Oblivion Event Due to United States Inauguration Day

✖

Bethesda has elected to move its reveal event for The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion to a different day to get out of the way of the United States’ Inauguration Day. The publisher announced the decision this week on Twitter and said that the new reveal date for the next chapter in Elder Scrolls Online will take place on January 26th as opposed to January 21st. The reveal event will feature Elder Scrolls Online developers talking about the new content planned for the chapter and will give players opportunities to earn unique cosmetics just for watching.

The tweet below from The Elder Scrolls Online’s Twitter account served as the announcement for the delay of the new chapter’s reveal. Bethesda explicitly named the Inauguration Day as the reason for the delay and shared details about what’s to come on January 26th.

Due to Inauguration Day in the United States falling on Jan. 20, we are moving our Global Reveal Event for Gates of Oblivion from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5pm EST/10pm GMT. Thank you for your support and we will see you soon! Details here: https://t.co/hXtzmeCpNe pic.twitter.com/qcy7NIHVmS — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 13, 2021

In response to the delay, a player questioned why the whole event had to be moved because of one country’s event. Bethesda responded to say it was “opting to play it safe” with recent events in mind.

“Given recent events, we are opting to play it safe,” Bethesda said. “We have players all over the world, but the majority of our employees live and work near the capital.”

ZeniMax Online Studio’s Director Matt Firor and Bethesda Softwork’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Pete Hines will make appearances during the stream on the new January 26th date to talk about the expansion. Rich Lambert, the Creative Director for Elder Scrolls Online, will make an appearance as well to “talk about the Gates of Oblivion’s new worlds, challenges, systems, and adventures.”

For those who will be tuning in on Twitch to watch the event as it happens, you can link your account to make sure you’re eligible for Twitch Drops as well as a Viridescent Dragon Frog pet. You can get both during the event just for watching when you’re signed into the account that has its permissions set up accordingly, so be sure to tune in that way on January 26th to get the free content if you plan on watching.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion does not yet have a release date but is planned for a 2021 release.