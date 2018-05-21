The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Gets Cinematic Trailer

The Elder Scrolls Online has a new trailer out for the Summerset chapter that shows off the region and its inhabitants with some stylish new scenes.

ZeniMax Online’s new cinematic trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online was released earlier today alongside the announcement that the new chapter is now available in Early Access on both the PC and Mac platforms. The console versions of the expansion aren’t far away with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release scheduled for June 5, but PC and Mac players can now experience Summerset ahead of that date.

Summerset will be available in a couple of different versions that include different features and in-game contents depending on which you choose, but even if you didn’t get the expansion before today, you can still take advantage of the preorder bonus offer. Up until June 5, you can still preorder Summerset to get the Queen’s Bounty Pack, and Nightmare Senche mount, and a bonus copy of the Morrowind chapter.

The wait is over. PC/Mac players, your journey to #Summerset begins today! From exploring a massive new story zone to joining the mysterious Psijic Order, here’s everything you need to know about the latest #ESO Chapter and Update 18: https://t.co/ApzBs5bzH3 pic.twitter.com/rctN26n7Me — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) May 21, 2018

The official Twitter account for The Elder Scrolls Online also shared a link to a launch article that includes much more about Summerset fort any who haven’t been keeping up with the new chapter. Below is a quick list of features that are included in the new chapter, all of which are expanded on in the launch article.

A new zone to explore: Summerset

An epic new story featuring new and returning characters such as Razum-dar

The Psijic Order guild & Skill Line

A new crafting system: Jewelry Crafting

A new 12-player Trial: Buttrest

New item sets, collectibles, and styles

While exploring Summerset, players will also be able to join the Psijic Order. If you’ve played any of the other Elder Scrolls games in the past, you’ve probably at least heard of the Psijic Order in some form or fashion. With this newest expansion, ZeniMax Online previewed some of what players can look forward to when joining.

“The Psijics are masters of mysticism and the Old Ways, and should you become a member, you’ll unlock a brand-new Skill Line. These powerful Abilities can be acquired by any of your ESO characters and allow you to control time itself! Lean more about the Psijic Order Skill Line in our preview article.”

The Summerset chapter is now available for both PC and Mac players in its Early Access form.