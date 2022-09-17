The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.

Like some of the other updates that Skyrim has gotten in recent months (the last known update was released in January), the announcement and patch notes for this update were shared within the Bethesda Game Studios Discord server. This particular update dealt only with Skyrim's Creation Club elements, so if you're not big on those or don't have the Anniversary Edition, this update won't mean a great deal to you.

For all others, you can check out the patch notes for the game's latest update detailed below:

Skyrim Patch Notes for September 15th Update

All Creations

Language files updated.

Dwarven Armored Mudcrab

Teleport Pet spell works again.

Farming

Shrines at your homestead are now free to use when Survival Mode is enabled.

Goldbrand

Cultists will now stop spawning and attacking the Arcanaeum indefinitely.

Headman's Cleaver

Namesake weapons can now be enchanted.

Fixed wrong names in the journal.

Nix-Hound

Relics of the Crusader

Revised text in "Viparth's Journal".

Shadowrend

The player can no longer receive permanent debuff.

Survival Mode

An issue with arrow weights was resolved.

The Cause

The Dremora Gatanas now has the Daedric Gauntlets of Negation, justifying his ability to wield Scourge.

Typo fixes.

Fishing

Fixed bug where if the player owns multiple Hearthfire homes with aquariums fish would only be displayed on the fish racks in one.

Steel Soldier

Fixed issue where legs would disappear when worn with certain base game dresses

Xbox Specific

Fixed instances where the main menu and Creation Club menu could become unresponsive

Fixed issue when downloading Creations after purchasing Anniversary Edition Upgrade

Skyrim's latest update should now be out across all platforms.