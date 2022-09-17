The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.
Like some of the other updates that Skyrim has gotten in recent months (the last known update was released in January), the announcement and patch notes for this update were shared within the Bethesda Game Studios Discord server. This particular update dealt only with Skyrim's Creation Club elements, so if you're not big on those or don't have the Anniversary Edition, this update won't mean a great deal to you.
For all others, you can check out the patch notes for the game's latest update detailed below:
Skyrim Patch Notes for September 15th Update
All Creations
- Language files updated.
Dwarven Armored Mudcrab
- Teleport Pet spell works again.
Farming
- Shrines at your homestead are now free to use when Survival Mode is enabled.
Goldbrand
- Cultists will now stop spawning and attacking the Arcanaeum indefinitely.
Headman's Cleaver
- Namesake weapons can now be enchanted.
- Fixed wrong names in the journal.
Nix-Hound
Relics of the Crusader
- Revised text in "Viparth's Journal".
Shadowrend
- The player can no longer receive permanent debuff.
Survival Mode
- An issue with arrow weights was resolved.
The Cause
- The Dremora Gatanas now has the Daedric Gauntlets of Negation, justifying his ability to wield Scourge.
- Typo fixes.
Fishing
- Fixed bug where if the player owns multiple Hearthfire homes with aquariums fish would only be displayed on the fish racks in one.
Steel Soldier
- Fixed issue where legs would disappear when worn with certain base game dresses
Xbox Specific
- Fixed instances where the main menu and Creation Club menu could become unresponsive
- Fixed issue when downloading Creations after purchasing Anniversary Edition Upgrade
Skyrim's latest update should now be out across all platforms.