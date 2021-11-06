The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Player Discovers Hidden Feature

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is ten years old, but it’s still played by many across three generations of consoles, and of course, the PC, where the game is most popular, thanks to mods. And with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming out soon, the game is about to have a large injection of new and dormant players. With the Anniversary Edition, players will have brand-new content to experience and enjoy. That said, even if the re-release didn’t have any new content, players would still have plenty of new things to experience and discover. Skyrim not only boasts a vast open-world brimming with content, but it has loads of content, features, and mechanics that are very easy to miss, especially if you’re only playing a single playthrough of the game.

To this end, one fan still playing the game took to Reddit to share their newest discovery, which technically isn’t a brand new discovery, because some players have known about it. However, over on the game’s Reddit page, many players were in a similar boat, which is to say they had no clue the feature below existed. And considering that the game’s Reddit page is populated with some of the game’s most hardcore fans, this is pretty telling and means a majority of players probably have no clue that you can take albino spider pods and combine them with gems and soul stones to give you different spiders that can be thrown at enemies and NPCs.

“Never seen this s**t before. Been playing Skyrim for seven years and still learning new s**t,” reads one reply to the post. “Wow, this game just keeps on giving,” reads another reply.

What’s interesting about so many players not knowing about this is the fact that there’s a journal right next to the pods that explains that you can do this, proving players never actually read the in-game journals and documents.

All of that said, it should be noted that if you’ve never played the Dawnguard DLC, you won’t know about this because it’s not in the base game. Of course, this fact could be the largest contributor to why so many players don’t know about this.

