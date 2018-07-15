The Elder Scrolls VI: New Evidence Reveals Where The Game Might Be Set

Ever since its reveal last month, Elder Scrolls fans have lost countless hours of sleep wondering, researching, and hypothesizing where The Elder Scrolls VI will be set. Early reports suggested the series would be heading to Hammerfel, and further “evidence” has come forward backing this up.

A Reddit user by the name of Kaylenivy has taken to the forum to make their claim. Here’s what they unearthed:

“I used my professional photography software to clear up and enhance a picture from the 30 second trailer from E3 so I could try to figure out the next game setting (its been 8 yrs since skyrim they should at least give us a location). After lots of comparing and research I’m 99% sure its Hammerfell. The 2nd pic is Sentenial City on the coast of Illiac Bay from ESO the 1st pic is from the 30 sec trailer photo I posted, if you were looking at Sentenial City from the angle the trailer comes in at its the same city. The 3rd pic is the map on ESO of the Alik’r desert the red circle is Volenfell, the Capitol of the Rourken clan of the Dwemer from the first era. (The legend holds that the Rourken chieftain threw his warhammer, Volendrung((Malacaths daedric weapon in Skyrim)), towards the sky and said that his clan would settle wherever it fell.) After mysteriously disappearing around 1E 700 the location was lost until 2E 582. Coming from the same angle as the trailer that would make Sentenial City the blue circle. Going back to look at the entire trailer pic, Volenfell is exactly where it should be.”

It’s a pretty convincing argument, though as some other fans on Reddit pointed out, it isn’t perfect. However, it does have some points, and further adds to the claim that players will be taken to Hammerfel whenever the next installment hits sometime next generation.

Anyway, let us know in the comments below what you think of the new “evidence.” If you had your pick, where would have the game set?