The First Tree Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Today, lone-wolf developer David Wehle – the creator of Home is Where One Starts – announced that he has partnered with publisher DO Games to bring his narrative, exploration game, The First Tree, to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

For those that don’t know: The First Tree first released last September for PC and Mac, where it cultivated praise for its emotional journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game follows the stories of two interconnected beings: a fox looking for her missing cubs, and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. In it, players take control of a fox on a “poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in and understanding of death.”

During the journey, players will unearth artifacts and stories from the son’s life as he becomes intertwined in the fox’s journey towards “The First Tree.”

The following list of Key Features is provided:

Recently nominated for Best Game and Best Music and the Emotional Games Awards.

A poignant, intimate story by a one-man team with an ending you won’t soon forget.

Featuring a gorgeous soundtrack by acclaimed artists like Message to Bears, Lowercase Noises, and Josh Kramer.

A short game (about an hour and a half) focused on story with some light puzzle solving and platforming.

According to the game’s creator, The First Tree is a game the fans of Firewatch, Gone Home, Journey, and Shelter will (likely) find enjoyment in playing. Like those games, The First Tree is only a couple hours long, sacrificing length for impact.

I’ve personally played The First Tree, and while the gameplay is simple (if not clunky), it does boast a touching and compelling narrative that I still think about every once in awhile. If you don’t mind gameplay that is sometimes less than stimulating, then it’s a great option for a peaceful couple of hours. And for it’s price-point, it’s a great budget-friendly option, even if it is relatively very short.

A more specific release date beyond “2018” hasn’t been provided, nor has a price-point. The game notably costs $7.99 USD on PC and Mac, so expect a price within this ballpark.