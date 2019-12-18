The Game Awards Announces Record-Breaking Stats for This Year’s Show

The Game Awards managed to reach new personal bests this year with the 2019 show reaching over tens of millions of livestreams across the globe, new stats revealed this week confirmed. A press release about the show’s viewership this year shared just under a week after The Game Awards aired said that the show found its way to viewers across over 45.2 million livestreams through platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and pretty much anywhere else you could hope to stream the event.

Airing on over 50 different digital networks this year, The Game Awards continued to expand its reach and appears to have succeeded in doing so by reaching so many livestreams. Compared to last year’s show which experienced around 26.2 million livestreams, the stats shared this week showed a 73% increase. Peak concurrent viewers topped out at over 7.5 million spectators.

Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, shared a statement on the record-setting growth and the progress of The Game Awards throughout the past few years.

“We are grateful and humbled by the continued growth of The Game Awards over the past six years,” Keighley said. “These record-setting results show that gaming culture continues to reach new audiences around the globe, and these numbers re-affirm our distribution approach of streaming the show live and free across more than 50 digital video platforms.”

Thank you for watching and supporting #TheGameAwards We’re honored to announce a record 45 million livestreams for the 2019 show, an increase of 73% over last year. The gaming industry keep growing. And I finally got to meet Beaker. pic.twitter.com/DHniqExMzZ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2019

Plenty of Twitch streamers wanted to co-stream the event as well with 4,700 different content creators sharing the stream on their channels, the stats showed. People were also more involved in the voting process this year with 50% more votes logged to contribute to the different categories.

It was those votes that earned different games and creators awards this year such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s Game of the Year victory. The game was up against a varied selection of competitors like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Resident Evil 2, so its win was a surprising one as this lofty award’s result typically is. The bigger draw to The Game Awards compared to the award winners were likely the reveals once again which included things like the official announcement of the next Xbox’s design and name.