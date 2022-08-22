The Game Awards 2022 Announced by Geoff Keighley

Host and producer Geoff Keighley has today announced that The Game Awards will officially be returning at the end of 2022. First started back in 2014, The Game Awards has become an annualized event that takes place each December to honor many of the year's biggest video game releases. As expected, the show will once again be happening to close out 2022 and will be taking place at its typical venue.

Revealed on social media, Keighley informed fans that The Game Awards 2022 will be happening on Thursday, December 8th. A specific time for the event hasn't yet been given, but the show will be taking place in-person once again this year from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Keighley didn't say much else about what this year's show will have in store, but he did mention how surprising it is that The Game Awards has almost been around for a decade.

"Hard to believe this is our ninth show," Keighley said. "We've been working all year to bring you something very special."

In a subsequent tweet, Keighley did happen to say that The Game Awards 2022 will feature a new category this year. The award for "Best Adaptation" will be a new inclusion and will look to "recognize outstanding work adapting video game IP to other entertainment forms." He went on to specify that this adaptation could take the form of a book, movie, TV show, podcast, or other media that is based on video game source material.

As we approach The Game Awards 2022, we'll begin to learn more about which games are slated to be the big nominees at this year's showing. These nominations will likely be unveiled in November of this year, and we'll be sure to share them with you once they're unveiled.

