The Game Awards Is Bringing Back ‘A Way Out’ Creator Josef Fares

Josef Fares, the creator of A Way Out who graced The Game Awards with a memorable speech during last year’s show, will return to the 2018 event as a nominee and will be on the stage once again.

Fares appeared during The Game Awards 2017 and revealed a new trailer for A Way Out, his co-op, narrative-driven game, but many people will likely remember him as the “f—k the Oscars” guy who went off the script when talking about his new game. The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley tweeted recently to confirm Fares would return to the show again this year and will be back on stage in some capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s a nominee and yes, he will be back on stage again this year. Don’t miss the return of @josef_fares next Thursday night during #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ZCdY6AoGqN — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2018

For anyone who didn’t catch last year’s showing of The Game Awards, the tweet from the show’s official account seen below provides an excerpt of Fares’ speech during the show. Shortly before he revealed a new trailer for A Way Out, Fares spoke passionately about the show and the gaming industry and said “the Oscars should f—k themselves up.” He then asked if he could curse on camera and proceeded to do just that with the crowd encouraging him the whole time.

Producer @geoffkeighley remembers Josef Fares’ on-stage appearance at last year’s show. What’s in store this? Josef is back as a nominee and anything can happen on Thursday night! pic.twitter.com/3RuNFxZTNa — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 1, 2018

After the show took place last year, Fares said he didn’t have anything against the Oscars but was instead trying to say that the video game awards show could stand on its own without attempting to imitate the success of the Oscars.

Fares’ A Way Out is currently nominated for the Best Game Direction award, a category that honors games with “outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.” A Way Out accomplished this by forcing players to partner with someone else to complete the game while shifting between split screens and different perspectives as players controlled two different characters, each with their own tasks, but both working towards the same goal. Our review applauded the game for its creative direction and recommended it to anyone looking for a new co-op experience.

The Game Awards will take place on December 6th at 6 p.m. PT, so tune into the show then to see what Fares has to say.