How to Watch The Game Awards

The Game Awards are tonight! The annual gathering of the gamers for the Geoff Keighley-produced awards show is officially here, and while we don’t currently know everything that’s going to happen, the nominees are out in the wild and several teases have given some insight into what might be revealed. There’s a lot expected to happen, and there’s sure to be several surprises in store.

But how do you watch, exactly? What sort of games are nominated? And what can folks expect in terms of announcements at the event? Read on to learn all of that and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch

First and foremost, you can watch right here in the embedded video above! The Game Awards is set to stream live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight starting at 8:30PM ET/5:30PM PT. If last year is any precedent, it’ll last around three hours total. But the YouTube embed above isn’t the only way to watch the livestream of The Game Awards! It’ll also be on Twitch, Mixer, Twitter, Facebook, and more.

If you want to watch it live, there is no dearth of options.

Nominees

The nominees have been out for some time, and you can check out all of them right here if you’re interested. Of these, the absolute most contentious will, of course, be Game of the Year. Here are The Game Awards’ nominees for Game of the Year, in alphabetical order as they appear on the website:

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Possible Announcements

While we may not know what exactly is being announced tonight, there have been several teases from a variety of companies indicating that… something related to what they are working on (or known for) should make an appearance. The number of teases are too many to include here in total, but it’s not hard to track them down on Twitter should you like.

To name just a few: Nintendo’s teased something or other, as has Dungeons & Dragons, and it sure sounds like there’s going to be an appearance from Sonic the Hedgehog, the film, at the event. There’s also going to be an unannounced game set in League of Legends‘ universe revealed, and who knows? Maybe that Batman game or the rumored Crash Bandicoot title will make an appearance. Literally anything feels possible.

Are you excited to check out The Game Awards tonight? What do you think will be announced? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As previously noted, The Game Awards are set to take place tonight, December 12th, at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT. Last year’s awards show clocked in at about three hours, so be prepared for the long haul if you’re looking to see it all. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Game Awards right here.