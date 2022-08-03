The HeroQuest Board Game Adds Hero Collection The Rogue Heir of Elethorn Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release last year that included Kellar's Keep and Return of the Witch Lord expansion packs. Today, a Rogue Heir of Elethorn character collection was added to the lineup as part of the Gen Con festivities. It includes 2 miniatures, 12 game cards, and a story card. From the official description:

"Prepare for battle! Independent, but loyal to the monarch, The Rogue Heir of Elethorn is a nimble skirmisher deadly with small blades. When you play as this hero, you lack the ability to use metal armor and shields, but you're equipped with your trusty bandolier, and are always ready to meet danger head on. This collector's edition item includes 2 highly-detailed Rogue Heir of Elethorn figures with powers and skills not seen in HeroQuest characters. It also includes 12 game cards, and a story card featuring an important letter from a secret group, addressed to the Rogue Heir."

Pre-orders for the HeroQuest Hero Collection The Rogue Heir of Elethorn figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $16.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) with a release date set for October. While you're at it, you might want to pick up the Frozen Horror Quest Pack expansion that was added to the lineup last month. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth priced at $44.99 with a release date set for August.

In the Frozen Horror expansion, players must defeat the Frozen Horror, which is described as "a ferocious creature long banished, but has now returned to its ancient seat of power, and awaits Zargon's summons". The Quest Pack includes 21 detailed unpainted miniatures (Frozen Horror, Barbarian, 12 Mercenaries, 3 Ice Gremlins, 2 Polar Warbears, 2 Yetis), full-color tiles, and 10 new quests. Just keep in mind that you'll need the base game to play.

"In the Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System Tabletop Board Game, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil. This semi-cooperative board game has one player taking on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while 4 mythical heroes – Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard--team up in their quest for adventure in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with the stunning artwork, and 65+ detailed miniatures. The game comes with 14 quests, and has limitless replayability because players can also build their own quests and create their own stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14 and up."

HeroQuest was a popular line of dungeon-crawling board games released in the 1980s. The game's core game system allowed a dungeon master to build their own dungeon, challenging players as they descended into a castle or dungeon to complete various quests. The quests were often part of an overarching story, and players could use the items they gained in quests on future expeditions. Hasbro stopped producing expansions for HeroQuest in 1992, although a video game based the board game came out in 1994. In September 2020, Hasbro obtained the trademark for HeroQuest (which was also used for an unrelated tabletop RPG) from Chaosium, paving the way for the game's official re-launch.