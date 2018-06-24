‘The Incredibles’ Come to Minecraft With New Skin Pack

The Incredibles have now come to Minecraft with a new skin pack named after the superhero family made available in the game’s Marketplace

Featuring the core members of the four-person Incredibles family, the Minecraft skin pack lets players customize their look to take the form of some of the movies’ most recognizable characters. Featuring characters that you’d expect and some that you might’ve forgotten about, the skin pack contains 42 different skins to choose from. An article shared on the Minecraft site that detailed the skin pack listed off some of the cosmetics that you can expect to find.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve collaborated with Disney and Pixar to create a superb superhero skin pack,” the announcement said. “Featuring skins from both the original movie and it’s new sequel, now you can play Minecraft as Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, Dash and Violet!

The Incredibles Skin pack is out today! A stunning selection of 42 superpowered skins! https://t.co/Ifp8tLHFXc pic.twitter.com/iuEFwfgCo6 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 21, 2018

“But if you’re feeling more evil than those do-gooders, play as villains like the sinister Syndrome, have a blast with Bomb Voyage or embrace digging straight down as the Underminer (bet he’s good at Minecraft).”

You can also play as Frozone too, so if you’re playing Minecraft with friends, perhaps with some cross-play between the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, you can make all the “where’s my super suit?!” jokes that you want. Some of the superheroes retro skins are also included in the skin pack, so you can play as their older versions if you’d prefer their look over the classic red and black suits.

Announced just a few days ago, Minecraft’s The Incredibles skin pack is now available across various platforms. With all the skins included, the $3 price tag isn’t unreasonable at all considering what all is included.

The release of this Incredibles skin pack lines up perfectly with the hype around the movies thanks to the recent release of the long-awaited sequel to the original The Incredibles. If you haven’t seen it yet since the movie released just over a week ago on June 15, you can read up on the film’s plot below before heading to theaters to see it.

“Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack – whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”