The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Release Date Announced

Jackbox Games has been pumping out huge party hits over the past few years with its Party Packs, including the uproarious Quiplash games, as well as the instant classic Trivia Murder Party, amongst many other streamer-friendly games. But next week, the Party kicks it up a notch, as the fifth entry in the series will soon be upon us.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, The Jackbox Party Pack 5 will make its way to release this Tuesday, October 16. Pricing is set for around $29.99, which is a little higher than previous releases, but still worth it if partying is your thing.

The pack comes with a plethora of instant party favorites. Leading the pack, however, is the return of the offbeat trivia series You Don’t Know Jack with Full Stream. In it, you’ll find hundreds of new questions and support for up to eight players, along with all-new Screws that can leave your friends hung up as they attempt to answer. This one looks like a lot of fun — and Cookie Masterson is back!

Next up is Split the Room, a game where you have to answer a hypothetical question missing a single detail. But you have to complete the scenario by splitting up the room the best way you can.

Mad Verse City introduces gigantic robots and gives you the ability to rap with them (yes, rap war with mechs, excellent) using a text-to-speech system. Get your sick rhymes in now.

Patently Stupid has you drawing up some weird inventions as you attempt to solve problems submitted by other players. The better you do, the more likely you are to get “funding”!

And finally, the oddly-named Zeeple Dome has you using slingshot physics to fling an alien avatar at enemies. The better you do, the more Zubabucks you’ll unlock to attain power-ups and unlock challenges.

The games feature full-streaming support, as well as an audience of 10,000 people (if you want a real party going), although it supports local multiplayer too. You can also play Zeeple Dome and Full Stream by yourself if you prefer just playing in single player. These games have something to offer for everyone!

Check out the trailer above and prepare for the insanity of The Jackbox Party Pack 5 when it arrives on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.