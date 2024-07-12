The Karate Kid: Street Rumble Announced

The Karate Kid franchise will grow a bit larger this year with The Karate Kid: Street Rumble scheduled to release on September 20th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. It’s a side-scrolling game in the style of 16-bit classics, and as you might’ve expected given that it’s Karate Kid, it’s a beat-’em-up game. The game will go for $39.99 when it releases in September with preorders open now and only one standard version of the game available at this time.

As the name suggests, this game is more focused on the Karate Kid trilogy of movies as opposed to the Cobra Kai spin-off that’s emerged in more recent years and has spawned several game adaptations itself. The Karate Kid: Street Rumble consists of 12 different levels and plenty of characters from the original movies including Johnny Lawrence, Terry Silver, and more.

“Set in the iconic locales of the first 3, classic The Karate Kid movies from the 1980s, you’ll step out of the dojo and into the streets of the San Fernando Valley and Okinawa as you battle waves of enemies in this pixel art, side-scrolling, beat ’em up adventure. Play as Daniel LaRusso, Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills, or Kumiko as you seek to defeat Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, Terry Silver and others intent on establishing dominance over Miyagi-Do karate forever. This game features intense martial arts combat and a frenetic experience of constant fighting with a retro-revival feel from the original, iconic movies.”

Gameplay from The Karate Kid: Street Rumble.

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble is being published by GameMill Entertainment, though GameMill was the only company listed in the game’s announcement. GameMill is responsible for publishing tons of different licensed games including Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, American Ninja Warrior, and more. The same publisher also published Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues which released back in 2021 as another side-scrolling fighting game from the Karate Kid franchise albeit with a much different style than The Karate Kid: Street Rumble.

GameMill’s new game The Karate Kid: Street Rumble will be out for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on September 20th.