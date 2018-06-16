Hot off the The Last of Us Part II E3 buzz, The Last of Us turned five years old, and naturally Naughty Dog was in a celebratory mood.

The Last of Us is not only considered by many as one of the best games of last-generation, it is held as one of the best games of all-time. A masterclass in narrative, writing, and technical work.

Before The Last of Us, Naughty Dog was lauded as one of the best in the business thanks to the Uncharted series. But it wasn’t until it introduced Joel and Ellie to the world that the developer achieved its god-tier status it currently possess. When it comes to crafting narrative-driven single-player games, there aren’t many — if any — better than Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us was an important release for Sony and Naughty Dog, and it’s no surprise that one of the most critically acclaimed games of all-time has also sold a huge slab of copies.

Today is the 5th Anniversary of The Last of Us’ release. Over 17 million of you have taken this journey with us and your love, support, and fandom for these characters and their story has been incredible. We can’t wait to continue it with Part II. pic.twitter.com/dES9bBDa4W — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2018

As you can see in the above tweet, The Last of Us has sold over 17 million copies to date across its original PS3 release and its PS4 remaster at the turn of the generation. While the game does feature mutliplayer — it’s not the allure of it. No, 17 million players played the game for its single-player experience. 17 million. That’s a type of number most single-player driven games have never seen, and will never see.

It’s worth noting that it is a bit ambiguous if Naughty Dog means 17 million copies sold or 17 million players. If the latter is the case, the former is still likely within the same ballpark.

The Last of Us is available for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. If you haven’t already, I highly recommend checking it out, especially if you plan on peeping The Last of Us Part II (which you should, because it looks great).