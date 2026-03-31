The Last of Us Boss Raises Questions About Part 3 in New Post

The Last of Us director and creator Neil Druckmann has teased the conclusion of the franchise in a cryptic new post. Currently, Druckmann and those at Naughty Dog are working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is set to be the studio’s first new IP in over a decade. Despite this, many PlayStation fans have continued to wonder if The Last of Us Part 3 will one day happen, especially since Druckmann previously said that he had an idea for the game. Now, new comments from Druckmann have only further amplified the status of this potential installment.

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In a post on Instagram, Druckmann shared a handful of drawings he made in 2003 that resembled some of the first ideas of what would become The Last of Us. When looking back at these early sketches, Druckmann also talked about the future of the property and said that there are only a “few stops” left when it comes to The Last of Us as a series. Further clarification on what these “stops” might be wasn’t provided, but it makes clear that Druckmann sees the end of The Last of Us in sight.

“Cleaning out the garage today and stumbled on my original sketches from 2003 for a game pitch about a man, his surrogate daughter, and a trek across a broken America,” Druckmann wrote. “Been a wild journey. Grateful for every part of it, especially the few stops that remain on the road ahead.”

What Does This Mean for The Last of Us Part 3?

Based on this new statement from Druckmann, it’s hard to know what it might mean for The Last of Us Part 3. Clearly, one of the stops remaining for The Last of Us as an IP is Season 3 of the HBO TV show, which is currently filming. Beyond this, though, any future plans for The Last of Us are unknown. Druckmann’s wording implies that there will be more projects to come about other than Season 3 of the TV show, but whether or not any of these will be The Last of Us Part 3 is hard to say.

On a long enough timeline, it still seems likely that we will end up getting a third The Last of Us game. Not only does Druckmann already know what he wants the game to be about, but The Last of Us Part 2 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger that is still in need of resolution. Even if The Last of Us Part 3 does happen, however, it surely won’t arrive for many more years given that Intergalactic still doesn’t have a launch window of its own.

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