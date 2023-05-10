The Last of Us Actor Bella Ramsey Stars in New PlayStation Commercial

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is starring in a new PlayStation commercial. The Last of Us is one of the biggest TV shows of 2023 and that's partially because of the actors involved. Pedro Pascal heightened his already high levels of fame by starring as Joel Miller in the series and Bella Ramsey made themselves known as a promising up-and-comer by winning audiences over as Ellie. As of right now, the two are expected to return to shoot The Last of Us season 2 within the next year or so, but it remains to be seen when that will actually release for fans to enjoy.

Either way, as we all wait in anticipation, Bella Ramsey is making the most of their role by starring in a new PlayStation commercial. Ramsey plays themself in this new ad for PlayStation VR2, noting that they're preparing for their driving test. They then strap on the VR headset and speed off in Gran Turismo 7. There's even a reference to Ramsey's real life car, a shiny red Fiat 500, which they bought after starring in The Last of Us. Unfortunately, as immersive as racing in PSVR2 is, it is probably not the best way to learn how to drive as later in the ad, Ramsey fails their driver's test for going 80 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. It's a fun little ad and shows PlayStation is trying to leverage the star power of one of the actors featured heavily in an adaptation of one of their games.

The PSVR2 itself has been off to a slow start. The only major first-party games it had at launch were Horizon Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7, but there have been a decent amount of third-party games. As of right now, Sony has yet to announce any other major first-party games for the headset, but hopefully that will change this summer.

What do you think of the PSVR2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.