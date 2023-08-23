The Last of Us Showrunner Open to Spinoffs on HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us will be back for a second season and it could go even further than that, but when it comes to potential spin-off series, it turns out that’s something that showrunner Craig Mazin also hasn’t entirely ruled out. Speaking with The Wrap, Mazin explained that while spin-offs going deeper into the post-apocalyptic world of the series, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, isn’t something that he and creator Neil Druckmann have specifically spoken about, it’s also something that he has no issue with.

“We haven’t talked about that specifically because we’re so focused on just telling this main narrative. I’m not against the idea of other shows that may draw from these characters or that world,” Mazin said. “I don’t know how much more ‘The Last of Us’ I personally would be able to do. I mean, these shows are so big, I’m sort of burning one of the precious few remaining decades I have on telling this story. But in principle, I have no issue with it whatsoever. And I’m sure Neil would be interested as well.”

“If there was something that made sense, then I don’t see why not,” Mazin added. “My great hope is that if there is anything like that, that it’s done with as much care and respect and love as what we are applying to this series right now.”

Will There Be More Seasons of The Last of Us?

While The Last of Us spin-offs aren’t necessarily a thing at this point, what we do know for sure is that there will be more of the existing story to come. The Last of Us was renewed for a second season in January of this year. However, series showrunner Craig Mazin has said that there could be more seasons beyond that, recently suggesting that four seasons is the sweet spot for the story.

“You never know,” Mazin said. “It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more, We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don’t like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, okay. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear. I don’t know if any season will actually have the same amount of episodes. But, whatever, the number’s not important. What’s important is when they get to the end of the season, they’re like, ‘That was a good season.’”

The Last of Us Has Been Nominated for 24 Emmy Awards

Earlier this year, The Last of Us was nominated for a total of 24 Emmy Awards, second only to Succession in terms of overall nominations. One episode in particular, episode 3 “Long, Long Time” received some specific nominations which prompted a letter of congratulations from filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

“That was pretty awesome,” Mazin, who also wrote the episode, told The Wrap. “I think for all of us — myself, Peter Hoar, Neil, Nick, Murray — we’re talking about a lot of middle-aged people who grew up being inspired by Steven Spielberg and continue to be. I just think he’s incredible. I don’t know how anyone could direct, generally speaking, better than Steven Spielberg has done over the course of a career. It’s just astonishing to me. And so, to get any kind of praise from him, much less praise like that, was mind-blowing to us all. I was giddy and shared it with great excitement with everybody.”

The Last of Us Season 2 is currently expected to potentially premiere in 2025, pending the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.