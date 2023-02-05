[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers for season 1.] Fans may have become accustomed to lengthier Last of Us episodes after the super-sized series premiere and last week's feature-length "Long Long Time" each clocked in over 80 minutes. For Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand," HBO has confirmed a more standard run time — and another two hour-long episodes in the weeks ahead. "Please Hold My Hand" introduces the original character Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement hunting trespassers Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the Kansas City, Missouri Quarantine Zone.

See the release schedule and updated episode guide for The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max below.

The Last of Us Episode 4 Length



HBO has revealed episode 4 will run for 51 minutes, marking the shortest episode yet to air. The network has also updated its schedule with next week's episode 5 (premiering February 12th) and episode 6 (February 19th), revealing each episode will be 61 minutes.

What Time Is The Last of Us on HBO Max?



The Last of Us episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand," premieres Sunday, February 5th at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on HBO and HBO Max. HBO will run encore airings at 9:50 pm ET / 6:50 pm PT, 10:40 pm ET / 7:40 pm PT, and 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT, and the episode is available to stream anytime on HBO Max.

The Last of Us Schedule and Episode Guide



Season 1 Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" (85 minutes) – January 15th

(85 minutes) – January 15th Season 1, Episode 2, "Infected" (56 minutes) – January 22nd

(56 minutes) – January 22nd Season 1 Episode 3, "Long Long Time" (81 minutes) – January 29th

(81 minutes) – January 29th Season 1 Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand" (51 minutes) – February 5th

(51 minutes) – February 5th Season 1 Episode 5, "Endure and Survive" (61 minutes) – February 12th

Season 1 Episode 6, "Kin" (61 minutes) – February 19th

Season 1 Episode 7, "Left Behind" (TBA) – February 26th

Season 1 Episode 8, "When We Are in Need" (TBA) – March 5th

Season 1 Episode 9, "Look for the Light" (Season Finale) (TBA) – March 12th

