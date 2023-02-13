The Last of Us Episode 5 Discussion Featuring Henry Actor Lamar Johnson | The Last of Pods

Following Episode 5 of The Last of Us which was titled, "Endure and Survive," The Last of Pods released its fifth episode discussing the HBO series. ET and ComicBook's recap show offers a special guest interview with week, as Lamar Johnson sat down with Ash Crossan and Brandon Davis to talk about the TV series, the games, and more. Johnson's previous acting credits include The Hate U Give, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Your Honor. Now, many will know him as Henry on The Last of Us after an incredible performance in one of the show's most powerful episodes. The show accurately adapted the video game, bringing an emotional tale to the HBO series with Henry and his brother Sam.

"I saw The Last of Us, HBO, and I saw Craig [Mazin] and I saw Neil [Druckmann], and I was like, 'Oh, okay, alright. I know this is gonna be something special,'" Johnson recalled. "I auditioned for the role and the turnaround was pretty quick. I think I sent in the tape Monday. I got the call Wednesday that I had got the job, and then by Saturday I was on a plane to Calgary. So, it was pretty quick." Johnson went on in the interview with ET's Ash Crossan and ComicBook's Brandon Davis to talk about the conditions on the set of The Last of Us, working with Pedro Pascal, and the shocking moments at the end of Episode 5.

The fifth episode of The Last of Pods was broadcast on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel and is available on all major podcast platforms. Links to subscribe to and watch The Last of Pods can be found below!

The Last of Pods is your QZ for all things The Last of Us. The series is hosted and produced by Crossan (Entertainment Tonight) and Davis (ComicBook.com). The Last of Pods joins ComicBook.com's growing portfolio of engaging and highly focused podcast content, following the cover-all series ComicBook Nation hosted by Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler, and Matt Aguilar, the Marvel-centric Phase Zero series hosted by Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak, and the Pokemon-centric show A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Megan Peters, Jim Viscardi, and Christian Hoffer.

The Last of Pods aims to cultivate an enthusiastic audience of The Last of Us fans, both those who have played the popular video game and those going into the new TV series with no knowledge of the source material. Episodes will regularly compare events of the series to how they happened in the games, discuss the making of new episodes with cast, writers, and directors, and save spoilers for what happens next (according to the games) for the end of each episode! Clear warnings will be given as a means to keep those ears immune to any spoiler-y bites! The first two-thirds of each episode is a safe zone for those unfamiliar with Ellie and Joel's video game journeys!

Subscribe to the podcast feeds and video channels now to be notified when new episodes are available! For constant updates about The Last of Us and news about guests on The Last of Pods, follow The Last of Pods on its official Twitter account, @TheLastofPods.