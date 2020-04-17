The Last of Us Fans Once Again Debate Whether Cordyceps Infected Are Zombies

On Wednesday, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek unknowingly restarted a debate among fans of The Last of Us. On the show, a video game related category had a question about The Last of Us. In Trebek’s phrasing of the question, he referred to the cannibalistic enemies from the game as “zombies.” Since the game debuted on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013, fans have argued whether or not those infected by the Cordyceps fungus can be fairly compared to zombies. As a result, fans once again began to debate whether or not the classification fit, while others playfully laughed it off.

Do the infected from The Last of Us qualify as zombies? What side are you on? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Whether you call them Walkers,infected,Clickers or whatever they’re all really Zombies i mean honestly. Even though TLOU puts a nice spin on it its still Zombies — Nuggets (@NuggetGamer_) April 17, 2020

They are LIVE people infected by the cordycep fungus, still ALIVE they attack and spread the fungus. At no point are they UNDEAD so not zombies — Kerr Ingram (@Slowking1990) April 16, 2020

Well Cordyceps infected just doesn't really roll off the tongue as easy LOL — Jon Murphy (@JonMurpSFG6XF89) April 16, 2020

Their Infected but ok — YC (@YC_0015) April 16, 2020

Tribeck was wrong they are not zombies — Shammrock (@MakeUsalty) April 16, 2020

They basically are zombies, they just don't want to be labeled a zombie game. — Lvl (@CptLvl) April 16, 2020

