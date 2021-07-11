The Last of Us Multiplayer Development Team Expands at Naughty Dog

✖

Naughty Dog has made clear that it's looking to expand the team that is working on its multiplayer project that is seemingly set in the world of The Last of Us. This game, which still hasn't been formally unveiled, has openly been in the works at the studio for quite some time. And while we still don't know when Naughty Dog might decide to reveal it, new moves at the company seem to imply that its development might be reaching the latter stages.

Within the past few days, Naughty Dog put out a public call letting many know that it is currently looking to hire for a number of roles at the studio. Of the positions that were said to be available, a number of them happened to be for the studio's multiplayer team. These jobs were made available across a number of different divisions including visual effects, game design, and even UI. It's also worth noting that many of these jobs are temporary for the time being, which is somewhat common to see in the video game industry.

Still, the notion that Naughty Dog is still looking to hire a number of different positions to work on its (assumed) The Last of Us multiplayer title indicates that work on the project could initially be wrapping up in the near future. The reason for this belief stems from the fact that many studios often hire for temporary roles like this when looking to get a game across the finish line. And while not all of the multiplayer-focused jobs that are available at Naughty Dog are of the temporary kind, it's something to keep in mind all the same as we move forward.

For now, it's hard to know when this new game from Naughty Dog could be revealed. Given the studio's history, though, we usually don't go very long without learning what it might be up to next. With that in mind, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if any new announcements happen to transpire in the near future.