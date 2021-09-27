The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Update Revealed by Naughty Dog

To celebrate The Last of Us Day, which takes place every year on September 26th, Naughty Dog today provided fans of the franchise with an update on the studio’s current development efforts. And while no new projects as a whole were outright announced, the company did reveal that it plans to talk more about its forthcoming multiplayer game set within this universe at some point in the future.

In a blog that was posted to the official Naughty Dog website, the studio provided fans with a brief glimpse into what it’s currently doing with The Last of Us. “In short, we’re working on it – we see the community comments as many of you clamor for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we’ll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s ready!” Naughty Dog wrote. “To that end, we’ve been busy growing our team inside the kennel since The Last of Us Part II launched and are currently in full swing of hiring for MP-related positions (hint hint), so if you or somebody you know qualifies for anything you see on our jobs page, apply!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, for those hoping for any additional news, Naughty Dog didn’t say much else today about what could be in the pipeline. Still, the studio did wish fans well and hoped that they enjoyed celebrating this informal holiday once again. “In the meantime, another The Last of Us Day comes to a close. We hope you’ve had as much fun with us today as we have putting it together and we will be watching closely for all the epic photos, art and stories you send our way,” the studio ended its blog post.

For now, we’ll have to keep waiting to learn more about what Naughty Dog has in store for its secretive The Last of Us multiplayer game. Perhaps if we’re lucky, we’ll get another substantial update of sorts before 2021 comes to a close.