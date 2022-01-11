The Last of Us Part 2 Director’s Cut Reportedly in the Works

The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut is reportedly in the works at Naughty Dog and PlayStation. Over the past year, Sony has been bringing back a number of popular titles from the PlayStation 4 era with new PlayStation 5 versions that include new content. Some of these titles have included Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. While Sony has yet to announce another port of this type coming any time soon, it sounds like The Last of Us Part II could be the next first-party game to get this same treatment.

News of this Director’s Cut version of The Last of Us Part II comes by way of Tom Henderson, who is an often-credible video game industry insider. In a recent message on Twitter, Henderson claimed that he has heard that The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut is coming at some point, but he stressed that he didn’t know when. He went on to theorize that a launch later this year could make sense, especially if God of War Ragnarok, which is arguably the biggest PlayStation game of 2022, happened to slip into 2023.

With TLOU2 MP and TLOU 2 directors cut – I've heard they are coming too – But I don't know exactly when/how.



Them all releasing together could be a good compromise if GOW got delayed to Q1 2023 – But that's just speculation on my end for the moment. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the potential for The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut comes with wholly new content that it might include. At this point in time, Naughty Dog has already released a PS5 optimization patch for the game which allows it to run better than it does on PS4. As such, the need to improve the game on PS5 from a graphical and performance standpoint has already been done.

What could be included with The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut, however, is the new multiplayer title that Naughty Dog is working on. When The Last of Us Part II was originally released, it was going to include a multiplayer game mode known as Factions that was seen in the first entry. This mode ended up outgrowing Naughty Dog’s original vision, though, which has led to the studio now developing it as its own individual release. Even though this game will likely launch as a standalone product, perhaps packaging it with The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut could also make sense, assuming that this rumor is legitimate.

