This ‘The Last of Us 2’ Cosplay Hits The Nail on the Clicker

Naughty Dog has been awfully mum in recent months about their highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II title. With the exception of their Outbreak Day celebration, news has been pretty quite on the zombie-front. Though we don’t have a shiny new trailer, we do have an ode of excitement from the amazing cosplay community and in this case? Ellie looks more badass than ever before.
View this post on Instagram
More Ellie for you ❤ Sadly its the last picture from the shooting with eosandy. Maybe time for a new Ellie shooting? What do you think? I really like the character 😊 Picture / Edit: @eosandy_ Cosplay / Make Up: @monono_creative_arts #elliecosplay #Ellie #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus #thelastofusellie #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofus2 #tlou2 #tloulove #naughtydog #cosplay #cosplayer
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Monomo’ and you may recognize her from us sharing her amazing Skyrim Aela the Huntress cosplay. Her talent is indisputable and her portfolio speaks volumes of her talent and passion for the gaming community.
View this post on Instagram
Ellie ❤ I believe this is my second cosplay vs character thing… Never did this so often, but Ellie is still really one of my favorite Cosplays and I love to cosplay her! My biggest dream is an Ellie shooting in a lost place with furniture, to have the best realistic look! #elliecosplay #Ellie #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus #thelastofusellie #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofus2 #tlou2 #tloulove #naughtydog #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayvscharacter
View this post on Instagram
More Ellie for you ❤ What about the next days? Want to see more older pictures? At the moment I’m working on Aloy, because so many asked for it 😂 I can show you some progress if you want to! I’m also working on Tutorials and a making of video for my Fury Cosplay. Let me know if you want to see something special ❤ Photo/Edit: @eosandy_ Cosplay /Make Up: @monono_creative_arts #thelastofus #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofusellie #elliecosplay #Cosplay #thelastofus2 #thelastofuscosplay #cosplaygirl
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys 😊 Today I have another Ellie picture for you! Sorry for the lag of updates at the moment… There are so many things to do 😂 My office is nearly ready and I’ll show it to within the next days 😊 Photo/Edit: @eosandy_ Cosplay/Make Up: @monono_creative_arts #thelastofus #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofusellie #elliecosplay #Cosplay #cosplayer #thelastofus2 #thelastofuscosplay #cosplaygirl #gaming #gamingcosplay
View this post on Instagram
A new Ellie picture for you! I really love these pictures 😍 I’m so hyped for gamescom! What about you and what are you going to wear? Photo/Edit: @eosandy_ Cosplay/Make Up: @monono_creative_arts #thelastofus #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofusellie #elliecosplay #Cosplay #thelastofus2 #thelastofuscosplay #cosplaygirl
And one more, just because there are so many amazing shots to choose from, it’s hard to only pick a few:
View this post on Instagram
Aaaaahhhh did you already see the new The Last of Us II trailer from E3? Omg Ellie is so fucking badass! I will make the backpack and new weapons for the cosplay very soon and surely there will be some new pictures! But for now an epic picture from our last shooting for you ❤ Photo/Edit: @red.birdy Cosplay / Make Up: @monono_creative_arts #e3 #thelastofus #lastofus #Ellie #elliecosplay #Cosplay #naughtydog #trailer #thelastofus2 #guns #badass #tattoo #makeup #gameplay #part2 #playstation #PS4 #Sony
According to the game’s official synopsis, “Ellie is now 19 and has found a semblance of peace and normality living in Jackson. She’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is disrupted by a violent act, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey of retribution, fueled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice, pushing her to her very limits.”
With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.
With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.