This ‘The Last of Us 2’ Cosplay Hits The Nail on the Clicker

Naughty Dog has been awfully mum in recent months about their highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II title. With the exception of their Outbreak Day celebration, news has been pretty quite on the zombie-front. Though we don’t have a shiny new trailer, we do have an ode of excitement from the amazing cosplay community and in this case? Ellie looks more badass than ever before.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Monomo’ and you may recognize her from us sharing her amazing Skyrim Aela the Huntress cosplay. Her talent is indisputable and her portfolio speaks volumes of her talent and passion for the gaming community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And one more, just because there are so many amazing shots to choose from, it’s hard to only pick a few:

According to the game’s official synopsis, “Ellie is now 19 and has found a semblance of peace and normality living in Jackson. She’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is disrupted by a violent act, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey of retribution, fueled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice, pushing her to her very limits.”

With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.

Thoughts on the latest cosplay? Sound off with your impressions in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! Don’t forget to also check out our amazing cosplay hub right here for even more incredible fan creations!