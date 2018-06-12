The Last of Us Part II Gameplay Trailer Revealed at E3 2018

Finally, at long last we have a brand new look at the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II courtesy of Sony’s E3 2018 press conference! The latest trailer gives us an even closer look at what we can expect, giving a new perspective to the story than what we’ve gotten in the past.

Sony’s latest preview of The Last of Us Part II showed Ellie’s life after the events of the first game. After starting off with a scene that showed a much more peaceful version of Ellie’s life, the trailer quickly pivoted to the ultra-violent gameplay that was showcased in past trailers. Even when the cutscenes end, the game still doesn’t pull any punches with showing clear looks at the game’s brutal combat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re just excited, every look we’ve gotten so far reminds us why we fell in love with the game in the first place, despite some of the reveals erring on the side of “controversial.” Despite only being available for the PlayStation 4, the invigorating narrative, smooth mechanics, and memorable characters all made it a journey we didn’t want to forget. Now thanks to the sequel, we don’t have to and we can take that experience even further with a more matured Ellie.

Speaking of controversies, the trailer that was shown at last year’s PSX drew a lot of concerned eyes regarding the violence. Firstly, the game is intended for adults and has never shied away from that. Additionally, the team has been very clear that the context is very important to the overall narrative – which is known for being more mature.

Jack Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s European division made his thoughts known about the controversy via The Telegraph. Ryan had this to say about the initial backlash:

“The Last of Us obviously is a game made by adults to be played by adults. I should never prejudge this but it will probably be rated 18, I think it’s fair to say. And there’s that market for those people who like that sort of game. Adults who like that sort of game. And I think we cater for that, and at the other end of the spectrum there was Concrete Genie, which my eight-year-old decided was the game she would like to play very much.

I think a platform holder provides a platform and the people who make games, whether they’re our own studios or third-party publishers, they bring the content to the platform. We provide the platform. We have to ensure the right content is played by the right people – of appropriate ages in particular. I thought The Last of Us Part 2 was a great way to end the show and I feel very good about it.”

The trailer in question sure provided some wonderful questions concerning the upcoming sequel, further proving that the series is rich with story and ambitious in terms of a strong narrative. Regardless on the various opinions about the trailer, the game itself is one dripping with adult themes and the team has shown the gorgeous work done on the title so far.

The Last of Us Part 2 is predicted to launch 2018 for PlayStation 4 players.