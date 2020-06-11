The Last of Us Part 2 Director Apologizes for Uncredited Cover Song

In case you missed it, The Last of Us Part II released an extended commercial last week featuring a haunting acoustic cover of the song "True Faith" by the band New Order, and while it was generally received well, one sticking point about it, and something many fans noticed, was the fact that it was clearly reminiscent of another cover of the song by musician Lotte Kestner. This, it turns out, was not a coincidence, and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has since apologized for not appropriately crediting the artist.

"Ellie's rendition of 'True Faith' was inspired by Lotte Kestner's haunting cover of the song," Druckmann said earlier this week. "Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn't credited as intended. Our deep apologies -- we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that [Lotte Kestner] receives the recognition she deserves."

The beef appears to be squashed as the upload of the commercial has since been edited to make it clear that Kestner's song served as the basis for the cover, and Kestner herself shared both the apology and the extended commercial on social media.

Ellie's rendition of “True Faith” was inspired by Lotte Kestner's haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn't credited as intended. Our deep apologies -- we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that @lottekestner receives the recognition she deserves. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 10, 2020

So proud this music has found a home in such an amazing project. Thanks to Neil, Naughty Dog and everyone at Sony. https://t.co/FJ2r5Xgbgs — Lotte Kestner (@lottekestner) June 10, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which turned out to be "a couple of weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of The Last of Us Part II? What do you think of the cover song? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.