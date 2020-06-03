The Last of Us Part 2 Extended Commercial Released

Developer Naughty Dog and PlayStation have released an "extended commercial" for The Last of Us Part II focusing on Ellie and her violent journey in the sequel juxtaposed against Ellie singing and playing guitar. The song Ellie is singing and playing appears to be an acoustic version of New Order's "True Faith", first released in 1987. The entire thing is about a minute longer than the CG TV spot using the same footage that began circulating online earlier this week.

While there have been spoilers circulating the web for some time now, the extended commercial itself isn't exactly heavy on them. We've known that Ellie would be setting out for vengeance after a violent event, and while it doesn't outright state so, there is a brief scene here that implies something happens with her paramour in the upcoming game. Whatever it is, the public doesn't have long to wait as the video game is set to release later this month.

In addition to the new extended commercial, PlayStation recently hosted a State of Play all about The Last of Us Part II and has been releasing weekly in-depth videos about the upcoming video game as well. If you're looking for details, there are plenty of them out there without resorting to spoilers. (Like, for example, how one character is caught actually playing a PlayStation Vita in the game.)

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which has turned out to be "a couple weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

