‘The Last of Us’ Team Teases Outbreak Day Celebrations With New Content, Gear, and More

It’s time, The Last of Us fans! Another Outbreak Day is upon us and the team over at Naughty Dog are ramping up for another incredible celebration – one that all fans can enjoy! From new content, to newly released gear, the team couldn’t wait to tease what’s coming next.

The studio took to Twitter to announce the upcoming celebration, with tons of goodies for fans of the franchise to look forward to:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#OutbreakDay is coming. Get a first glimpse of some of the new The Last of Us gear, content, and promotions launching next Wednesday, 9/26 on //t.co/wdtY94PWys pic.twitter.com/DbzpGXcjmP — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 21, 2018

New to the series and are unsure what the Outbreak Day even is? According to the dev team, “In the world of The Last of Us, September 26 marks the day the cordyceps fungus hit critical mass: it is known as Outbreak Day. Since 2013, Naughty Dog has used Outbreak Day as a way to celebrate our incredible community by releasing new and exclusive items, content, and special promotions. Scroll down and check out our biggest release of content so far to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Outbreak Day!”

They even have a countdown for when the celebratory event kicks off!

If you look at the website right now, you’ll see a lot of new areas – and a lot of blocked off ones. The reveals will be coming soon on the 26th, but just from the looks of it, there’s going to be a lot to look forward to.

With the Tokyo Game Show going on now and Sony having already promised a big The Last of Us Part II showcase, it’s safe to assume that we’ll be getting even more gameplay action. Special merchandise, sales on the previous game and DLC – there’s a lot Naughty Dog can do here.

As far as the game itself goes, we still don’t have a release date at this time. Maybe with the coming reveals we will finally get a confirmed date for next year, and maybe even some sweet new collectibles! We can dream!