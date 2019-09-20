The Last of Us Part II News Confirmed for PlayStation State of Play Event

Those who have been waiting to hear more about The Last of Us Part II will get their wish during PlayStation’s next State of Play event. Naughty Dog, the developer responsible for The Last of Us and other hit games like the Uncharted series, shared a confirmation of the sequel’s appearance during the event in a tweet which contained a brief video. The video didn’t tease much about what’s happening during the event, but we now know for sure that The Last of Us Part II will make an appearance.

The tweet below was shared by the official Naught Dog Twitter account on Friday to confirm the game’s appearance. Included in the video was a loop of a foldable knife set on a black background with the ominous text that accompanied it echoing one of Ellie’s quotes from past promotions for the game.

“I’m gonna find…and I’m gonna kill…every last one of them.” pic.twitter.com/vO0cC6dGkO — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 20, 2019

It’s a teaser that doesn’t have much to say, but it’s the prelude to a much bigger event. Sony just recently announced its next State of Play stream where it’ll give viewers the rundown on all the biggest PlayStation updates. Shortly after that announcement was made, everyone assumed that Naughty Dog’s new game would make an appearance during the event. A media event taking place on September 24th, the same day as the State of Play stream, was the main source of this speculation combined with the fact that it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the game. That’ll change come Tuesday when The Last of Us Part II takes the spotlight during the show.

We know it’ll be there now, but what we’ll see still remains a mystery. A trailer is basically guaranteed since it’s been so long since the last one was revealed whether it’s one that’s only a cinematic preview or one that actually shows off more gameplay. The trailer seen at the top was a shocking one when it was revealed and wasn’t for the faint of heart, so there’s a chance whatever is shown next will follow suit.

A release date for the game hasn’t been announced yet, and given how Sony’s next big exclusive, Death Stranding, is coming out this year, it seems like it’s about that time for the push for the next game. Perhaps the State of Play stream will reveal the release date and other information like the possibility of a collector’s edition or beta information.

Whatever is planned for the event, you can tune into it on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to find out what’ll be shown. Don’t expect any PlayStation 5 news there, according to Sony, but look for The Last of Us Part II and other games to make an appearance.