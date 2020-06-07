The Last of Us Part 2 Isn't Comfort Food, Can Be Challenging to Play Through Says Director

✖

PS4's The Last of Us Part 2 is probably going to make you cry. According to creative director Neil Druckmann, there are games that are comfort food. And these games can be great. But The Last of Us Part 2 isn't going to be this. There's nothing comfortable about the highly-anticipated sequel. While Druckmann says there moments that are video game comfort food, but there are also moments "that are really challenging emotionally to play through."

“We’re finally getting it into people’s hands, to see this meticulous journey that we’ve crafted for Ellie and how these events affect her, the highs and lows of that journey – that there’s beautiful sweet moments and these dark, hard moments to deal with,” said Druckmann while speaking to Eurogamer. “And we want it to be challenging, right? It’s like, yes, there are games that are just comfort food. This is not one of those games – there are moments in the game that are comfort food, and there are moments that are really challenging emotionally to play through. That’s part of the design of it.”

Every time Sony and Naughty Dog have talked about The Last of Us Part 2, it's been about how dark, violent, and emotional the game can be. And there's nothing wrong with this. The first game was very much these things, and it's widely considered one of the best games of last generation. However, in turbulent times like these, it will be interesting to see how these themes resonate with players, who probably could use an uplifting experience much more than a lesson in the cyclical nature of violence and revenge.

The Last of Us Part 2 is poised to release worldwide on June 19 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. The game is also coming to the PS5, though it's unclear when this will happen. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

For more coverage on the upcoming PS4 exclusive, click here.

