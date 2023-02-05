The Last of Us Star Troy Baker Open to Returning in The Last of Us Part 3

Troy Baker, the actor who portrayed Joel in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, has expressed an interest in returning to the role once again if The Last of Us Part 3 becomes a reality. Currently, it's not known what PlayStation developer Naughty Dog might be working on next. While some rumors and reports in recent months have suggested that the studio's next game will be The Last of Us Part 3, those in charge at Naughty Dog have been cagey about what's next. Regardless, if Part 3 were to happen, Baker has already made clear that he's down to be involved in any manner.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's The Last of Pods podcast, Baker expressed that he would very much be open to the idea of coming back to portray Joel in a future The Last of Us project. Although he stressed that he has no clue if a new sequel in The Last of Us Part 3 would ever come to be, Baker said that he would definitely look to return as long as writer and director Neil Druckmann wanted him back in some capacity.

"My whole thing is this, and people always ask, 'Is there going to be a Last of Us Part 3?' I have no idea. No idea. I didn't know there was going to be a Part II," Baker said. "But if Neil has a story that he wants to tell, and he wants me to be a part of it in any way, I am there seven days a week and twice on Sunday. I absolutely would follow him, and I followed him to the gates of hell and back, and bought ice cream."

The only complicated part about Baker playing Joel in The Last of Us Part 3 is that his character was largely written out following the events of Part 2. As such, if Joel did come back in The Last of Us Part 3, it would likely be in ways that many fans wouldn't expect. Still, if Druckmann has an idea that would see Joel playing a prominent part in Part 3, it's good to know that Baker should very much be playing the character again.

If The Last of Us Part 3 does end up happening, would you like to see Baker return to play Joel? And when do you think we'll hear more about Naughty Dog's next major PlayStation 5 project?