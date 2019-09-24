Impressive Ad for The Last of Us Part 2 Spotted Ahead of PlayStation’s State of Play Stream

PlayStation’s next State of Play livestream event is just a few hours away with another new look at The Last of Us Part II planned for the stream. In the days leading up to that event, we’ve seen teasers from the developer, Naughty Dog, being shared on Twitter to show off different objects from the game with quotes from its characters attached to them. Now that the day of the State of Play stream has come, it seems there are also big ads for Naughty Dog’s new game which are popping up on buildings in Los Angeles.

Kurt Margenau, the co-game director for The Last of Us Part II, shared some images in a tweet to show off the adverts for the new game that would be impossible to miss now if you drove by them. “Somewhere in LA” is a wide ad for the game spread out throughout the length of a building with Ellie featured prominently on it in some artwork from the game. The name of the game takes up the other two panels of the building.

Speculations regarding today’s State of Play stream already pointed to a new trailer and hopefully the long-awaited reveal of a release date, and promotions like this only bolster the expectations. It seems even more likely now that we’ll get a release date for the game with more information shared on pre-orders and special editions of The Last of Us Part II. It’s even more likely that we’ll start seeing more of these kinds of ads throughout different locations as the game’s release date – whatever it may be – draws near.

“You really gonna go through with this?” pic.twitter.com/H5NxVnXg9M — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 23, 2019

It was confirmed last week that Naughty Dog’s new game would be a part of the State of Play stream that’ll last for around 20 minutes on Tuesday. The Last of Us Part II is the headliner with other games planned to make appearances as well, though we don’t know what those will be yet. Teasers like the one above have been shared repeatedly to get people ready for the stream, so expect something worth tuning in for to be presented there.

The Last of Us Part II does not yet have a release date, but look for that to change during today’s event.