‘The Last of Us Part II’ Details Will Be Revealed When “We Are Ready,” Says Naughty Dog

It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything from Naughty Dog about the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2013’s hit The Last of Us. Sure, there have been leaks and rumors flying around, but nothing official has come to light. Plenty of fans are convinced that The Last of Us Part II will be arriving this year, but we’re going to need to hear it from the developers themselves in order to believe such a thing. That said, Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer has officially stated something, but it may not be what fans are hoping to hear.

Taking to Twitter, Meyer shared a recent article from popular satirical outlet The Onion which said that The Last of Us Part II would be arriving in 2019. However, this led to fans wondering when we would be receiving more information about the upcoming title, which then prompted Meyer to take the CD Projekt RED approach and say that it would arrive when it’s ready.

Can’t say much, but we’ll put new things out when it and we are ready. Appreciate you and all of our fans’ patience! — arne (@arnemeyer) April 6, 2019

Understandably, it’s not the kind of response that fans would like to hear, but it’s one that we can all appreciate. Naughty Dog created a wonderful game with the first entry, so in order to get the best out of the second one, it’s going to take some time. Sadly, Sony won’t be at this year’s E3, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when we will actually learn when The Last of Us Part II is set to arrive.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development for PlayStation 4. To learn more about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that the developers are taking their time to ensure the sequel lives up to the hype? Do you think we will see the release of the game this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

