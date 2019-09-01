The Last of Us Part II Director Gives Big Compliment to Gears 5

The next installment in the Gears of War franchise will be arriving next week, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the title. Following a bit of testing that was open to players, The Coalition is now in the home stretch of releasing the highly anticipated game. That said, while the footage we have seen of Gears 5 so far has been pretty to look at, it would appear that fans are not alone in thinking this. The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann was sent a copy of the game by the devs and he already has high praise for what he has experienced.

Druckmann recently took to Twitter to reveal that he had gotten his hands on an early copy of Gears 5 along with a photo that shows an Xbox One controller and blurred out TV screen. On the screen, it’s pretty clear that he is playing the upcoming title, but it doesn’t reveal much. “Time to rev up my lancer,” he said. “Game is gorgeous.”

Time to rev up my lancer. Thanks for the early hook up, @GearsViking ! Game is gorgeous. #gears5 pic.twitter.com/5z0lcVy6hE — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 1, 2019

Fans may have to wait another week for the inbound game, but it would appear that the director of one of the most highly anticipated games of the past decade is excited to play it as well. Now if only we could get a release date for The Last of Us Part II.

In case you are unaware of what to expect when you jump into Gears 5, here’s more:

“From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.”

Gears 5 is set to officially arrive on September 10th for PC and Xbox One, with Xbox Game Pass members gaining access a few days early. For even more on the upcoming title from The Coalition, check out some of our previous coverage.

