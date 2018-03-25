The Last of Us Part II is Looking Awesome in Newest Playtest, According to Voice Actor

Back at PlayStation Experience in December 2016, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to The Last of Us, an action-adventure, survival horror game that is widely considered one of the best to embrace the medium of all-time.

Fast-forward to this month, and some of the game’s voice actors, Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Nolan North (David in The Last of Us and Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series) were giving a presentation for MCM Comic Con in Birminham, England. And during the talk, the two provided an interesting tidbit on the highly-anticipated release.

Speaking about the The Last of Us Part II broadly, Baker provided some insight into how the game’s development is coming along at Naughty Dog in California.

Baker briefly talks about the philosophy the decorated-studio takes on when it makes games, as well as the game’s story, which he says is coming along fantastically. The voice actor then went on to reveal that Naughty Dog recently ran a playtest for the game, and according to his perhaps biased opinion, it looked “awesome.”

Now I know what you’re thinking: water is wet. Yes, I know, expecting The Last of Us Part II to be anything less than awesome would be ludicrous. Further, to expect a voice actor intimately attached to it to say anything but great things is silly. However, the confirmation is still a good to have. The one thing about game development, is it’s never safe to assume anything. From the sounds of it, not only is the game looking great, development is going well, which is never a sure thing in this industry, especially when dealing with perfectionists like Naughty Dog.

Further, it’s interesting to hear that Naughty Dog is already running play-tests for the game, which sures up any speculation that it is still very, very far away.

As of right now, The Last of Us Part II has no release date. However, popular estimates are currently pitching 2019, however, 2020 is also in play (and hopefully nothing beyond it). What we do know is that when it does release, The Last of Us Part II will be available excursively on PlayStation 4.

