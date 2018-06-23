Multiplayer Will Return In The Last of Us Part II

While The Last of Us was lauded as one of the best games of all-time thanks to its superb single-player narrative, it also shipped with multiplayer support in the form of Factions, which many tend to forget, was quite good, and had a fair share of devoted players.

That said, it should come as no surprise that Naughty Dog has confirmed multiplayer will return for The Last of Us Part II.

According to co-director Anthony Newman (via GameSpot) Factions will return for the sequel, but from the sounds of it, there might be even more in store for multiplayer.

Right after Newman confirmed Factions was poised to return, fellow co-director Kurt Margenau added:

“Multiplayer is coming back. We’re not going to talk details yet about what form that takes, but we can confirm there will be multiplayer.”

The Last of Us Part II is still without a release date or even a release window, which means we could be waiting awhile until we hear more about its multiplayer. However, current estimates suggest the game will hit next year, 2019, or early 2020 at the latest. So, perhaps we will hear more as 2018 closes out.

Naughty Dog and Sony have said in the past that a release date for the game will only be revealed when it’s “very close,” so perhaps the pair plan on holding onto an info dump until the final few months before release.

Whatever the case may be, expect to hear more about The Last of Us Part II later this year, either at Paris Games Week or PSX in December, or possibly both. Maybe multiplayer will be revealed during one of these two shows, though the finer details will likely be saved for a PlayStation Blogpost or two.

The Last of Us Part II is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and will likely hit sometime in 2019. For all the latest news and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

Meanwhile, hit the comments section and let us know whether or not you’re excited about The Last of Us Part II’s mutliplayer, or whether you plan on just picking it up for its single-player.